Haslam Praises Swift Confirmation Of Local University Governing Boards

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam today thanked the General Assembly for its swift confirmation of six local university governing boards, giving the higher education institutions increased autonomy to support student success as the state continues its Drive to 55 initiative.

The General Assembly approved all 48 of Haslam’s appointments to the governing boards of Austin Peay State University, East Tennessee State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and the University of Memphis. The boards are the result of the governor’s FOCUS Act, enacted last year.

“I want to thank the General Assembly for confirming these 48 appointments and supporting higher education in Tennessee and the Drive to 55,” Haslam said. “As we increase access to higher education through Tennessee Promise and the proposed Tennessee Reconnect, it is critical that our colleges and universities are supported in their efforts to create student success. I asked people to serve who will be champions for their respective universities and provide the schools more focused support, and I appreciate these men and women giving their time and talents to help our universities thrive.”

The boards will assume responsibility upon the first called meetings by the governor and will have the authority to appoint the campus president, manage the university budget and set tuition, and oversee other operational tasks.