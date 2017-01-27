Nashville Symphony Seeks Students for Music Education Initiative

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Symphony invites local students of diverse backgrounds to audition for Accelerando, its music education initiative designed to prepare gifted young musicians from underrepresented ethnic communities for pursuing music at the collegiate level and beyond.

Launched in 2016, Accelerando engages individual students in grades 5-11 over a multi-year period with extensive instruction, performance and learning opportunities, and will also offer students and their families assistance with applying for collegiate music programs. All services are provided free of charge.

Students and families interested in participating in Accelerando are invited to attend one of several community meetings, where they can learn more about the program:

Thursday, February 2, 7-8:30 pm: Hartman Park, Community Center, 2801 Tucker Road

Thursday, February 16, 7-8:30 pm: Casa Azafrán, 2195 Nolensville Pike

A Spanish interpreter will be present for meetings held at Casa Azafrán.

To be considered for Accelerando, students must fill out an application form and perform a live audition, during which they will be given 10 minutes to demonstrate proficiency on their instrument.

Auditions will take place Saturday, March 4, and Saturday, March 11, at Nashville State Community College.

Visit NashvilleSymphony.org/accelerando for complete information about eligibility and requirements for auditioning, along with application forms.

The same information may be found in Spanish at NashvilleSymphony.org/accelerando-espanol

For more information, contact accelerando@nashvillesymphony.org or 615.687.6587.