What happened inside the shooter’s suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel

The latest revelation came Tuesday afternoon when police said Paddock set up cameras inside his hotel suite and in the hallway. Police are not aware whether the devices were transmitting — the FBI is investigating their use — but Lombardo told reporters he thinks the shooter might have used them to watch for people approaching his room.

The hotel suite

Housekeepers said they “saw no signs of anything” suspicious in the two-room suite, Nevada Rep. Dina Titus told CNN.

Paddock had 23 guns inside the suite, as well as hammers, Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said. The arsenal “was pretty well hidden,” Titus said.

The gunman had brought “in excess of 10” suitcases to his room over several days, Lombardo told reporters Monday. Authorities believe Paddock brought the weapons into the hotel by himself, but they did not provide specifics.

Room 32135, the suite from which Paddock fired, has striking, unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip, according to videos from two guests who stayed in the room last year. Windows that nearly stretch to the ceiling wrap around the room. There is a separate bedroom and a living room, which has a bar.

Photos published by the UK’s Daily Mail showed a body purportedly inside Paddock’s hotel room, along with semiautomatic rifles, including one with a scope and a barrel support mount. A stack of magazines and shell casings were seen near the guns. So was a hammer.

Police tape covers the room’s double doors, one of which appears to have been broken down, video of inside the room showed.

The raid

As the first shots rang out Sunday, first responders realized that the gunfire was raining down on the crowd from a vantage point up high. “It’s coming out a window,” a first responder shouts on dispatch audio obtained by CNN.

Attention soon focused on the Mandalay Bay hotel, several floors up and several hundred feet away.

CNN law enforcement analyst Art Roddick said he was struck by the planning that went into the attack.

“Firing from an elevated position is always what you want to do, so I would not be surprised if we have some video of him actually standing in that venue looking up at Mandalay Bay and trying to figure out which room is going to give him the best advantage.

“You can see those windows are knocked out, one in the front and one in the corner, which gave him two different angles to shoot from and that’s all part of this planning,” Roddick said.

The presence of other hotel guests in the rooms surrounding Paddock’s meant that police couldn’t return fire from the ground, he explained.