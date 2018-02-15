Metro Public Health Department Offers Special Flu Shot Clinic Friday as Part of Statewide Vaccination Push

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metro Public Health Department is taking part in a state-wide effort to make it easier to get the best protection against influenza by offering free flu shots at a special walk-in clinic at the Lentz Health Center from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, February 16. Health officials say it is not too late to get a flu shot.

The Metro Public Health Department continues to monitor flu-like illness symptoms reported by hospital emergency rooms in Davidson County. This past week emergency rooms saw the highest level of flu-like symptoms this flu season.

CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone over the age of six months. Flu vaccine for people of all ages is widely available in Nashville and throughout Tennessee from Health Department clinics, primary health care providers, walk-in clinics, groceries and pharmacies. The flu vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness or death from influenza such as the elderly, pregnant women and young children, as well as healthcare workers and family and friends of anyone at high risk. Expectant mothers should be vaccinated during pregnancy to protect themselves and pass protection on to their unborn babies.

While getting a seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, you can take everyday preventive actions to reduce the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu. Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes, as germs are often spread in this way. Practice a healthy lifestyle by managing stress, getting enough sleep, being physically active, eating nutritious food, and drinking plenty of fluids. If you have the flu, stay home from work or school and keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too. There are also prescription medications called antiviral drugs that can be used to treat influenza illness.