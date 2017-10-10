Trump escalates feud with Corker

A transcript of the conversation, however, shows that the newspaper did not set Corker up and that the senator was well aware that he was on the record.

“So have at it,” Corker told the reporter. “I understand we’re on the record. I don’t like normally talking to you on the record — I’m kidding you — but I will.”

Trump continued his feud with Corker during a Tuesday meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, pushing back on the senator’s statement that Trump is putting the United States on a path toward World War III.

“We were on the wrong path before. All you have to do is take a look,” he said when asked if Corker was right. “Now we’re on the right path.”

Trump labeling Corker “liddle” is a throwback to the 2016 campaign, when he gave Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, then a presidential candidate himself, the same moniker.

“I’m the writer,” Trump told New York magazine in 2016. “Let me start with Little Marco. He just looked like Little Marco to me. And it’s not Little. It’s Liddle. L-I-D-D-L-E. And it’s not L-Y-I-N-G Ted Cruz. It’s L-Y-I-N apostrophe. Ted’s a liar, so that was easy.”

The feud between Corker and Trump had escalated this weekend when the President tweeted that the outgoing senator “begged” for his endorsement before declining to run for re-election.

“He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said ‘NO THANKS.’ He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal,” Trump tweeted. “Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!”