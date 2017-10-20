The White House Keeps Attacking Congresswoman Who Has Been Right All Along

By Daniel Marans

Calling Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) a liar keeps backfiring

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took a victory lap in her feud with President Donald Trump after the White House was caught falsely maligning her for the second time this week.

Twice this week the White House accused Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) of lying and each time the facts have vindicated her version of events.

Most recently, evidence emerged disproving an accusation by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that Wilson had gloated over securing funds for an FBI building in her district.

Earlier this week, Wilson escalated a political firestorm over President Donald Trump’s response to the deaths of four American military service members in Niger.

After bragging of his willingness to call the families of fallen troops, Trump spoke with the loved ones of the most recent casualties, including Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, and a constituent of Wilson’s.

Wilson, who was with Johnson when Trump called and heard the conversation on speakerphone, said Tuesday that Trump had told Johnson that her husband “must’ve known what he signed up for.” The comments during a condolence call, Wilson said, showed that Trump has “no feelings for anyone.”

Trump responded the following morning by alleging that Wilson “totally fabricated” the conversation and claiming he had “proof” that her version of events was not true.

Then, on Thursday, La David Johnson’s aunt Cowanda Jones-Johnson, who said she was also present during the call, corroborated Wilson’s version of events.

“Yes, the statement is true,” Jones-Johnson said. “I was in the car and I heard the full conversation.”

Caught in a lie, the White House, which had never offered evidence to contradict Wilson’s description, quickly shifted its public relations strategy. In remarks to the White House press corps on Thursday, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly suggested that Trump spoke appropriately.

Kelly, whose own son died serving in Afghanistan, recalled his son’s commanding officer saying something similar.