Cultural Visions Art To Host Diversity Through Art Exhibition

Cultural Visions Art will host the Diversity through Art Exhibition from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Main Street Gallery in Nashville. Featured artists include Ephraim Urevbu, Zeinu Mudeser, Gabriel Ajaryi, Essud Fungcap, William Tolliver, HC Porter and Sir Shadow.

NASHVILLE (April 11, 2017) – Acclaimed Nigerian visual artist Ephraim Urevbu, along with several other artists from around the world, will present their work to Music City in an exhibition to be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Main Street Gallery at Center 615, 625 Main Street in Nashville. The exhibition, hosted by Cultural Visions Art, is designed to celebrate cultural diversity through art and will feature artists from Memphis, Atlanta, Vicksburg, Mississippi, New York, Nigeria, Haiti, and Ethiopia.

In addition to the art showcase, the Friday night event will also feature a music performance by local emerging saxophonist Marcus J., and fashions from AlexisJStyles, who will showcase her men’s fashion shirt line, “Bonnaroo” for the daring and sexy.

Featured artists include Zeinu Mudeser of Ethiopia, Gabriel Ajaryi of Nigeria, Essud Fungcap of Haiti, William Tolliver of Atlanta, HC Porter of Vicksburg and Sir Shadow of New York. Urevbu will be on hand to speak about his work and field questions at 8 p.m. on Friday. Art consultants will also be available to discuss how to select the right pieces for home or work and to help attendees explore the richness of the works presented.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register online through Eventbrite at culturalvisionart.com/events. The media is invited to attend. For media inquiries, please contact DENOR Brands & Public Relations at info@denorbrands.com.