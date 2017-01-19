2017 Infiniti QX30 Sport offers style, safety and practicality driving in every curve and line of this vehicle. It’s in the signature double-arch grille and the eye-inspired LED headlight. It is seen in the crescent-shaped C-Pillar and the dramatic shoulder line that is so deep and sharp that engineers developed a new 3D manufacturing process to get it just right.

You can “Stay in Your Lane” thanks to Infiniti’s Lane Departure Warning (LDW). This outstanding feature utilizes a camera to monitor the distance between the vehicle and lane markings. If the vehicle drifts unintentionally towards the lane markers, the system sounds an audible warning. And to further speak of parking, the QX30 can help drivers look at parking from an entirely different angle. The new available Intelligent Park Assist uses 12 sensors to determine if a potential parking spot is the right size. If it is, you simply move the gear shift lever, press a button to confirm, and operate the accelerator and brake pedals. Your vehicle will park itself smoothly in parallel or reverse-in parking spots. The vehicle Intelligent Cruise Control for an intelligent car. And when it’s time to put the car in park, it’s only a button away. A simple press of a button puts the car in park. A high-tech feature at its finest.

Set your desired speed and distance and the available Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range) will automatically adjust your speed in slowing traffic. When traffic speeds resume, Intelligent Cruise Control will bring you back up to your preset speed and distance.

Standard QX30 Key features include:

• 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine

• 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT)

• 18-inch alloy wheels

• Paddle shifters

• RearView Monitor [*]

• Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter

• Power folding heated driver-side auto-dimming outside mirrors

• 208-hp 2.0-liter 14

The Numbers: 24/33 City/Highway MPG — *MSRP: $43,735.00