The 2017 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk® is the ultimate expression of rugged off-road performance, delivering remarkable Trail Rated® 4×4 capability so that all you have to worry about on the trail is having fun. The expert design and flexibility of the interior ensure that you can do it all in comfort.

Trailhawk® features a 1-inch lift with an off-road suspension, red front and rear tow hooks, unique 17-inch aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires, unique fascias to improve approach and departure angles, and skid plates to protect the underbody of your vehicle.

Trail Rated® 4×4 capability is achieved with the Jeep® Active Drive Lock 4×4 System which comes with a locking rear differential, dedicated low range and the Selec-Terrain® Traction Management System with added Rock mode.

The world famous Matte Black Hood Decal off-road feature makes the Cherokee Trailhawk® instantly recognizable. It reduces the glare off the hood when rock crawling in the bright sun. Tow hooks are an essential off-road accessory. Trailhawk® is equipped with two standard tow hooks in the front and one in the rear. A 1-inch suspension lift and standard skid plates give you room to crawl over obstacles and provide protection.

Let’s talk about the Trailhawk’s Optimum Off-Road Traction feature. The standard Jeep® Active Drive Lock 4×4 System features a four-wheel LOW mode, rear locker and additional ROCK Selec-Terrain® option. Front and rear fascia designs are exclusive to Trailhawk®. Approach and departure angles have been optimized for off-roading adventure.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $31,195 – MPG: Up to 19 city / 25 highway