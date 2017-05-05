2017 Kia Cadenza Limited

It’s a luxury sedan in its class loaded with plenty of luxury features and it’s a Kia, The new 2017 Kia Cadenza.

Some of those features include: UVO eServices with 7” Touch-Screen Display; AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM® Audio System, with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™; Harman/Kardon® QuantumLogic™; Premium Surround Sound with Clari-Fi™, 630 Watts, 12 Speakers; Lush soft diamon-quilted leather seats, that feature four available décor themes

No matter the trim, changing from power to manual steering is seamless with the Limited. The Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) helps you at the wheel, making your drive smoother and more responsive. Lane Change Assist (LCA) takes Blind-Spot Detection one step further to detect and warn you if vehicles are approaching from behind.

The front door windows and windshield are laminated to reduce wind noise. Power-Folding Outside Mirrors make parking in tight spots worry-free. It all blends together to help you enjoy a quiet, relaxing drive.

When activated, a heat strip on the lower windshield glass keeps ice or snow from forming around the wipers, helping to keep your windshield clean. Solar Control Glass on the windshield, doors, and rear window helps keep you comfortable by reducing interior heat buildup on sunny days.

Stand behind the Cadenza with your Smart Key and the high, ducktail trunk will open automatically for you. Body-Color Heated Outside Power Mirrors with integrated LED Turn-Signal Indicators provide convenience while adding to the Cadenza’s eye-catching looks.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $44,390 – MPG: 20 city / 28 highway