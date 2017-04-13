The new 2017 Kia Soul is a completely redesigned crossover that packs in a lot for the price. If you’re looking for a car that’s reliable, affordable, safe, affordable and roomy—the Kia Soul gets check marks on each. The Soul keeps passengers cool in the summer and hot in the winters. This is done with ventilated driver and passenger seats that circulate air. Or stay warm in the winter with heated front and rear seats.

Let there be light and lots of it with Kia’s impressive array of LED lights that add a captivating accent to the 2017 Soul. Set the mood inside your Soul easily. The light responds to your audio—changing color and intensity based on the track..

The Soul features smart passive safety systems, like a reinforced structure and advanced airbags, the Soul is designed to help deliver added protection. So, you can drive with peace of mind. The advanced airbag system features dual front, front-seat-mounted side, and full-length side curtain airbags. High-tech sensors can detect the level of an impact and presence of a front passenger, helping to control airbag inflation.

A suite of active technologies designed to keep the driver in control. The Traction Control System (TCS) helps avoid wheel spin when you accelerate, while Electronic Stability Control (ESC) helps you stay on course with improved stability. Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) offers increased steering control when driving in harsh road conditions, and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) helps keep your vehicle in place as you move off an incline.

Turn words into action with your voice or the touch of a button. From entertainment to emergency to maintenance—UVO is your trusty 8-inch screen-sized co-pilot. The free UVO eServices app integrates your iPhone® (or Android) with your vehicle to connect with 24-hour roadside assistance, monitor vehicle maintenance requirements and much more. The beginning of the end to parking hassles. Whenever you park, UVO eServices can record your vehicle’s location and, if necessary, help you find it by using your compatible smartphone.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $16,100 MPG: Up to 26 city / 31 highway