Drivers get more miles of fun in the 2017 Lexus CT 200h, the most fuel-efficient gas-powered luxury vehicle. It’s bold interior and exterior styling, and enhanced handling, means you won’t just get more miles but will drive in plenty of style.

With Lexus Enform, peace of mind, convenience and entertainment are always within reach.

Drive Mode Select enables you to make your CT more responsive or efficient with a simple turn of a dial. Change your mind and change your mode. Whether you’re looking for added exhilaration or taking a relaxing drive through the neighborhood, Drive Mode Select enables you to make your CT more responsive or efficient with a simple turn of a dial.

From its NuLuxe trim to its available Bamboo accents, you’ll be at ease with the CT’s eco-conscious design to help you reach your destination safely. NuLuxe seating material offers more than just good looks and a supple texture. It weighs half as much as leather, and its manufacturing process generates far less CO2 and VOC emissions than other synthetic leathers. For added comfort, all seats feature height-adjustable headrests. And, for convenience, you’ll find a 60/40-split folding rear seatback.

Customize the climate around you with Dual-Zone Climate Control. Individual settings allow the driver and front passenger to adjust their preferred temperatures.

THE NUMBERS: From $31,250 MPG: 43 city / 40 highway