Every aspect of the 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring, from its body construction and engine technology, to its chassis and transmission, is engineered to maximize driving dynamics and minimize fuel consumption. This is all made possible by SKYACTIV® TECHNOLOGY, a unique engineering approach that gives drivers a better driving experience with equally impressive fuel savings at the gas pump.

Other standout features on the CX-3 include: Roof-mounted “shark fin” antenna, Daytime Running Lights, Clear-lens Halogen headlights, Body-colored power side mirrors with integrated turn signal lamps, Body-color door handles Heated side mirrors, Black Side Body Garnish, Rear roofline spoiler, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers and Intermittent rear wiper/washer.

And when it comes to being entertained or entertaining others, the CX has plenty of features to handle the job, starting with the 7” full-color touch screen display; Bluetooth®4 hands free phone & audio capability; AM/FM/CD/MP3 sound system with Automatic Level Control and 6-speakers.

The CX has a 5-passenger seating capacity with a 60/40 split fold-down rear seats. Comfort is all around, featuring a Soft touch black dashboard trim panel, with center console knee pads, heated front seats (3 levels) and 6-way manual driver’s seat.

The Numbers: MSRP: $24,990 – MPG: 29 city / 34 highway