It seems that ‘Rogue’ is causing excitement not only at movie theaters (new Star Wars film of the same name), but also in the auto world too. The new 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Compact sport utility vehicle is also creating Its own buzz.

With an aggressive, redesigned exterior, the Nissan Rogue is a stunner. Sharp edges cut from the hood and headlights into sweeping, sinuous lines that flow backwards over aerodynamic wraparound LED taillights. These fresh new features give the Rogue a look that’s ‘STYLE WRAPPED IN STEEL.’

Rogue serves up a stylish first impression with signature LED Daytime Running Lights as standard equipment. Also standard are LED taillights that turn heads with a sleek look that echo the forward-thinking design found throughout the Nissan Rogue.

Drivers and passengers can experience that ‘shhhh sound’ of quietness inside, thanks to extensive wind tunnel testing, Rogue is incredibly slippery through the air. Aerodynamic panels around the rear pillars help sweep the breeze away, while a low aerodynamic underbody even gives the muffler its own spoiler. The revolutionary results: an astonishingly quiet ride and an impressive 33 MPG highway.

To help simulate how astronauts float weightlessly in space, Nissan engineers designed an articulated front seat shape that helps support you and can help reduce fatigue on longer drives. Taking personal comfort to the next level, the Nissan Intelligent Key®allows you and another driver to save your preferred position of the driver’s seat and side view mirrors.

Rogue’s Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control System features independent temperature controls for the right and left sides of the vehicle, allowing both driver and passenger to personally adjust their level of air-conditioned comfort.

Rogue’s thoughtful interior starts with generous front head room, the features 5 sears and 4 doors. Drivers can get creative with Rogue’s standard Nissan Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System, which makes short work of loads of varying sizes. This vehicle is designed with an innovative seating system that provides the ultimate in cargo and passenger versatility, Rogue lets you bring just about everything – from kayaks to kid seats – along for the ride.

THE NUMBERS: MSPR: $29,960 – 26/33 – City/Hwy (MPG)