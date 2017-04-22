Continuing its domination of the midsize segment, the 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE continues to dominate its role as being a top midsize vehicle in its class. This hybrid brings upgraded design and technology to one of America’s best-selling passenger cars. The Camry features front sport seats and paddle shifters to help make the journey a lot more exciting and safe.

The Camry XLE has sleek exterior features, and an exclusive design with 18-inch alloy wheels with machined face and gloss black painted accents. The hybrid also offers smoked tail lamp treatments and a unique exterior badge. Some of the other standout features include:

• ENTUNE Audio Plus and JBL, 7” Touch-Screen, Scout GPS Link APP, SXM with a 3-month trial.

• Leather-trimmed steering wheel and heated front seats with 8-way power driver seat with Lumbar support

• A backup camera makes parking a breeze

• Chrome-tipped exhaust

• Heated Power outside mirrors

• 10 Airbags

• Hybrid Synergy Drive System

• 2.5L 4-CYL DOHC

• Power-assist Front/solid Rear Disc Brakes

The standard 7-inch screen features Entune Audio Plus with Connected Navigation, Smart Key and Qi wireless charging for compatible phones.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP starting about $30,140 – MPG: 40 city / 37 highway