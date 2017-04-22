The 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SEL is once again scoring a big 10 among Car and Drivers best ten cars in this category and size. Often referred to as “the modern hatch,” this hatchback is about efficiency and power. And thanks to Golf’s 1.8L lightweight turbocharged engine, you can have both. The engine is able to deliver 170 hp, which allows for a more-spirited drive every time you hit the ignition.

Space is found all around. Configure your space to make the most of the cargo area. The 60/40-split folding rear seats with release levers fold down easily for maximum space. 52.7 cu-ft of cargo space. Fold those rear seats down and get 52.7 cu. ft. of space to play with. Fit your gear with ease.

Amenities are fun and cool but driver and passenger safety is of the utmost importance, which is why every Golf is equipped with an Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS) and a rigid safety cage. High-strength steel is used in certain exterior body panels to help enhance its sturdiness. And specially alloyed

Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect* VW Car-Net App-Connect lets you link your compatible smartphone with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, or MirrorLink® to use select apps on the touchscreen display of your Volkswagen. From streaming music to mobile maps, it can be accessed on the touchscreen. The Golf’s rearview camera can help you see obstacles when backing up, a feature you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.

THE NUMBERS: MPG: Up to 25 city / 36 highway MSRP: starting at about $19,895