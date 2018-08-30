Since 1903, the Buick brand’s been a consistent, reliable and trustworthy name in the automobile world. Today, Buick continues to be even more popular with a new generation.

The new 2018 Buick Regal GS AWD offers a unique customizable driving experience. The GS-exclusive front-performance seats feature massaging, heated and ventilated, and can be electronically adjusted for maximum comfort. And with three Interactive Drive Control settings, drivers can adjust driving performance around whatever your driving style you prefer.

Other really cool physical features include: exclusive 19” wheels; a GS Sport grille with Piano-black finish; distinctive lower rocker panels, front air scoops accented in brushed satin and an aggressive rear spoiler add even more zeal to its bold, confident design. And it seats up to 5 passengers, safely and comfortably.

There are ‘smartphones’ but there’s also Buick’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive with active twin-clutch. This feature comes standard with the All-New Regal GS. It sends power to the wheel(s) with the most grip to help maximize traction, and provides responsive cornering and acceleration on dry roads.

The All-New Regal GS comes standard with the smooth, robust power and torque of a large-displacement 3.6 L-V6 engine that delivers an exhilarating 310 HP. It’s paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that’s electronically controlled for quick and seamless shifts.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP—starting at $39,070 MPG—22/City – 27/Hwy