2018 Cadillac CT6 AWD

Cadillac. The name says it all. Luxury. Elegance and sophistication. Cadillac continues its long-standing tradition of being one of world’s top-quality vehicles with the release of the new 2018 CT6 Premium Luxury AWD. Our test driver found the CT6 exhilarating to drive, especially on extended highway driving. The car is innovatively engineered and beautifully sculpted, with advanced technology and a breathtaking design.

The passive entry key fob automatically activates lights in the head- and taillamps, outside mirrors and door handles with Concierge Lighting. This helpful high-tech feature improves visibility and a sense of security.

The CT6’s seats are tailored for ultimate luxury. For extended comfort, the seats are crafted from premium materials with unique contours that provide cushion and support. There’s more than generous rear legroom. Passengers have ample space to relax for hours on end. You can also automatically control your interior climate. The driver and passenger seats will activate based on cabin temperatures and reduce heat or cooling as it becomes more comfortable. Plus, the steering wheel will automatically heat with the heated front seats when the cabin temperature. 2nd-row seats, second to none The Articulating Rear Seats, standard with Platinum, feature reclining and tilting cushions with heat, ventilation and massage functions. The rear-seat armrest offers a variety of media controls, such as USB ports and an HDMI port.

The entire CT6 interior expresses unmatched attention to detail. From the distinguished front grille to the Ultraview® sunroof and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, no detail has been overlooked. Among the many luxury features include: a 16-way driver and passenger front seats, 10-speaker Bose® audio system and a Rear Seat Infotainment result in luxury experience like few others.

Cadillac is proud to introduce drivers to the new Cadillac Super Cruise,™ the first true hands-free driving system for the freeway. It uses precision LiDAR mapping data, a state-of-the-art driver attention system, and a network of cameras and radar sensors.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP – From $65,295 MPG: 18 city / 27 highway