The 2018 Hyundai Accent Limited has fuel economy and a warranty that keeps you going farther for less. Plus, features that offer comfort and safety you’d expect to find only on more expensive cars.

One of the many standard features include the 4-wheel, 4-channel Anti-lock Braking System, with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, and Brake Assist.

The LED Daytime Running Lights and taillights are known for their high style and visibility. Both of these two features perfectly highlight Accent’s bold modern styling plus, they help drivers see and be seen while giving an added element of safety.

Drivers can easily shift between different sources for their music, information and news. That’s why steering-wheel-mounted audio controls are standard on every Accent. No need to take your eyes off the road when easy, instantaneous command of your audio options is right at hand. And when the weather is cold outside, Accent’ has heated front seats on the inside to prevent your morning drive from getting off to a chilly start.

The Back seats have front-row USB charging connections to keep passengers happy. rearview camera with dynamic guidelines offers a 7- inch audio touchscreen that’s an added benefit for a rearview camera to give drivers a view of what’s behind the vehicle for added safety. Dynamic guidelines are also provided on the screen for useful directional guidance when backing up.

The Accent comes with America’s Best Warranty™ It comes with 10 years and 100,000 miles of coverage. America’s Best Warranty is just that. The warranty is part of Hyundai Assurance which includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance and features towing, trip interruption, assistance and help for a flat tire, dead battery or if you run out of gas or lock yourself out of your car.

The Numbers: MSRP – starting at $18,895 – MPG: 28/City 38/Hwy