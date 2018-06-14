2018 Hyundai Genesis G80

After just our first year, the Hyundai Genesis G80 3.8 is already receiving major industry recognition, starting with receiving a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA), which sets the standard for automotive safety. And J.D. Power ranked Genesis the “Highest Premium Brand in Initial Quality” in 2017.

The G80 has a strong muscular style, that’s still classy and elegant. The 311-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 engine is managed by a refined, 8-speed SHIFTRONIC® transmission. Classic rear-wheel-drive proportions create the feeling of motion even while the vehicle is standing still. Full-grain leather premium seats offer relaxation and comfort on long rides. Our test-driver loves the vehicles multitude of amenities. “When you cut the car off and lock it, the side mirrors go in. When you walk back to the car the side mirrors open up and a light beams from underneath that reads ‘Genesis.’ The roomy interior provides a smooth ride. This is a luxurious car that can be compared to any Mercedes or Lexus!”

The Genesis boasts a strikingly redesigned gauge cluster, Shift-by-Wire, premium speaker grille and new analog clock, the stylish, remarkably quiet cabin surrounds you with another level of luxury. Every amenity and technology is built around best-in-class interior space, fully catering to your needs.

The confident front end features a new front fascia, redesigned hexagonal grille and LED headlights, as well as a sleek new aerodynamic rear bumper and new 18-inch wheel design.

Critical information is presented clearly on the inside of the windshield. View speed, safety info like Blind Spot Detection and Lane Keep Assist, and even navigation directions can be viewed without taking your eyes off the road.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP about $42,725.00 – MPG: 19 (City) 27 (Hwy)