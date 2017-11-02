The New Year hasn’t even arrived ut the new 2018 Kia Niro Touring is already getting record-breaking performances. The Kia Niro was driven in the achievement of a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for lowest fuel consumption driving across the USA from coast to coast in a hybrid car.

The Niro is the no-compromise vehicle. It’s thoughtfully designed to combine the benefits of the crossover and hybrid worlds. Unlike hybrids with continuous variable transmissions (CVT), the Niro comes with a highly responsive, smooth-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) that gives the Niro a fun-to-drive feel missing from the competition. Thanks to its hybrid-optimizing powertrain, the Niro achieves superior fuel economy and range for its segment. And its refined exterior styling, with sculpted lines and an aerodynamic shape, sets the Niro apart from the rest.

With UVO, Kia’s free infotainment system, you can send and receive texts, access your favorite apps, and connect to your smartphone via Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™—all through the Niro’s built-in 7” or 8” color touchscreen display. Plus, voice-activated technology gives you ultimate convenience with both hands on the wheel. Plus, it offers ample interior space you wouldn’t expect from a hybrid.

The Niro’s automatic transmission raises the bar for how a hybrid should perform. Where many hybrids use a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the Niro features a highly responsive, 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) that shifts gears smoothly and quickly. The result is a crisp, exhilarating drive.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: starting at $22,890 — 50 MPG overall combined