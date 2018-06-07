The new 2018 Nissan LEAF SL is batting one hundred. It’s 100% stylish, 100% practical and 100% electric. The 100% electric drivetrain means instant acceleration. The fun continues with the innovative e-Pedal, which lets you accelerate and brake with only one pedal. The E-pedal offers one smooth motion, and a whole lot of fun. You can even hold the vehicle on a hill without ever touching the brake.

It’s easy to keep your Nissan LEAF fully-charged because it can be plugged into an outlet at home or charge on the go at a charging station. With an innovative charging system, it’s never been easier or quicker to get moving. And now with no wall box necessary, you can plug in to the same outlet as a conventional clothes dryer with Nissan LEAF’s available 120V/240V cord. One hour of charging equals about 22 miles and approximately 7.5 hours gives the car a full charge, that can travel up to 150 miles (EPA Rated Range). Drivers can choose when you want to charge up the Leaf. Set a charging timer right from the navigation screen with just a few taps. This means that you can start and stop charging at designated times – so you can take advantage of off-peak electricity rates.

Charging your Nissan LEAF using public charging stations is fast and easy. And with thousands of CHAdeMO Quick Charging points and level 2 stations already available, with more being built every day, you’re never far from your next charge. Plus, Quick Charging your vehicle takes about the same amount of time as enjoying a quick bite to eat. When ready for the next charge, just pull up the charging map on your navigation screen, locate the nearest charging station, and let Nissan LEAF show you exactly how to get there.

The Nissan Leaf offers a spacious cabin, that seats up to five passengers with plenty of legroom for everyone.

The Numbers: DRIVING RANGE/125 miles (City) – 100 miles (Hwy) MSRP – (base) $36,200