The 2018 Nissan Maxima is often called the “Four-Door Sports Car.’ It’s been awarded the ‘Best-in-Class’ Standard Horsepower in its class. The 2018 Nissan Maxima is equipped with a 300 HP 3.5L V6 engine that creates 262 lb. ft. of torque. That’s a standard maximum horsepower number that no other competitor in its class can match.

Maxima’s Intelligent Around View® Monitor outsmarts the competition’s backup monitors and rearview mirrors. It’s the only system in its class that also includes Moving Object Detection. It not only shows you what’s directly behind your vehicle, but also gives you a virtual composite 360º view of your surroundings, and helps detect certain moving objects in close proximity.

Not only does Maxima let you start your vehicle remotely, it also adjusts the interior to a comfortable temperature so that when you get in, it’s neither too hot or too cold. On the 2018 Maxima this feature is standard on the base model.

The Nissan Intelligent Mobility connects you to your drive with efficiency and safety, starting with the Automatic Emergency Braking. This system can help save you from a potential frontal collision. It monitors your speed and distance between you and the car ahead and can let you know if you need to slow down. It can even automatically engage the brakes to help avoid a collision or lessen the severity of an impact. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning is on the lookout when you can’t see what’s going on ahead. It watches two cars ahead, monitoring your speed and distance, and when it detects sudden deceleration, it gives you a heads-up to slow down.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP—starting at $33,020 CITY/HIGHWAY MPG 21/City – 30/Hwy