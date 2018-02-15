If you’re in the market for a 3-row SUV, the new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium w/4Motion may be the answer. It’s a tried and true 3-row vehicle that delivers both inside and outside. One of the main features is the amount of storage. It easily can carry up to seven people, along with their accompanying gear and items. In this case three isn’t a crowd. Atlas accommodates three rows of seats with a breeze. Each row is large enough for kids, adults, or a combination of both to sit comfortably. This vehicle has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs. There are 17 cupholders, ready to hold Sippy cups, sodas, coffee or just a plain bottle of water. With the 2nd and 3rd rows folded down, the Atlas has 96.8 cubic feet of cargo space. The panoramic sunroof opens wide, really wide—almost the length of all three rows, so let the sunshine or moonlight in!

The human voice can navigate Atlas’ Discover Media touchscreen navigation system. The 4 Motion all-wheel=drive system helps the driver take on a variety of roads, all while you keep track on the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and its 12.3” display. Every trim level of the Atlas offers at least one USB port. On some trim levels you can get up to three additional USB ports, including two rear USB charging ports. Of course, this Is great news for passengers. No one has to wait in line to charge up that all important techie device.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP—starting at $41,140 – MPG: Up to 18 city / 25 highway