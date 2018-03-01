The new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL is an SUV that drives and handle with the ease of an automobile. There’s a completely redesigned exterior. It’s longer, wider, and more dynamic from top to bottom.

This year’s Tiguan’s been given plenty of cargo room, increasing the cargo capacity of the 5-passenger model by over 30% to 73.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. There’s also seat release levers in the cargo area. With the rear liftgate open, just reach in and pull the release lever. This drops the 2nd row. The versatile 3rd row is also refined, which means that drivers can carry some extra friends or, when folded flat, a lot of extra gear.

There’s the hands free easy open and easy Close Liftgate. This hands free Easy Open and Easy Close Liftgate allows you to keep the keys in your pocket, kick the foot under the rear bumper to unlock and open the trunk.

When it comes to bumpy roads and potholes, the Tiguan is ready for the job. It’s smooth and responsive on paved roads and remains commanding and confident even if the road surface becomes more challenging.

As road conditions change the Tiguan’s 4MOTION feature distributes power between the front and rear wheels as needed, to help optimize traction and stability. And should Nashville experience any more snow days, Tiguan’s Snow Mode, the engine can upshift earlier, which helps keep it in a lower RPM range and helps prevent too much power from going to the wheels too quickly.

The turbocharged engine is not only a lot of fun, it’s also fuel-efficient. The Tiguan has an 8-speed automatic transmission with Sport mode. Having eight speeds can help improve efficiency and performance. In Tiptronic® mode, you can shift manually and take control of your driving experience.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP- starting at$24,595 – MPG 22/City – 27/ Hwy