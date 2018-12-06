2019 GMC Acadia AWD Denali

The 2019 GMC Acadia midsize SUV offers versatile capability that will make a lasting impression for an over the top holiday gift!

Built lightweight to help you efficiently, the multiple seating options help you take on a variety of jobs with plentiful room for passengers or cargo. The Denali includes all SLT-2 standard content and is embellished with premium features such as bright Denali-specific exterior accents, unique Denali interior appointments, heated and ventilated front seats, an automatic heated steering wheel and a hands-free power-programmable liftgate. Other vehicle highlights include up to 7-passenger seating options with generous cargo space.

There’s the standard GMC Infotainment System3 with Apple CarPlay®4 and Android Auto™5 compatibility. When it comes to keeping drivers connected, informed and entertained, Acadia Denali does it with the 8” diagonal GMC Infotainment System1 with Navigation.2 Acadia also does it with a Rear Seat Reminder3 that is activated when a second-row door is opened or closed during or just before a trip. When Acadia is turned off, under certain conditions, an audible chime and a message in the Driver Information Center will remind you to check the rear seats.

In Acadia, everything works together to create the power, handling and trailering, Acadia offers several ride and handling technologies—a Traction Select system, Continuously Variable Real-Time Damping and an advanced twin-clutch All-Wheel-Drive system—as well as powerfully efficient engine options. The direct injected 2.5L, 193-hp 4-cylinder engine with Stop/Start technology is remarkably efficient.

Some of the best parts of this country aren’t paved. But that won’t stop you when you’re behind the wheel of Acadia All Terrain with its advanced twin-clutch AWD system. In true GMC style, design combines with rugged capability and a premium, ultra-supportive cabin. Inspired by outdoor gear, the seats are both comfortable and durable when the going gets rough.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP—starting $45,500 – MPG: Up to 18 city / 25 highway