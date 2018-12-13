Why not start the New Year off in a brand new 2019 Nissan Altima? There’s a lot to be excited about in this mid-size sedan that’s more than worth noting. The all-new, sixth-generation Altima features:

• Advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety and driving aid technologies, including ProPILOT Assist and introducing Safety Shield 360 with Rear Automatic Braking

• Enhanced driving performance, including available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

• Two new engines, including the company’s world’s first production-ready Variable Compression Turbo

• New open, airy premium uplifting interior design

The 2019 Altima is available in five grade levels, along with a limited-production launch edition.

About ProPILOT Assist

This amazing new feature helps to ease driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions, such as single-lane highway driving. It helps drivers stay centered in the lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead. And, it’s all activated with a simple two-button operation.

ProPILOT Assist is designed to be more intuitive and user-friendly. It can potentially help lessen driver fatigue and create a more confident driving experience.

The 2019 Altima includes a new, advanced Integrated Dynamics Module (IDM). It includes three unique systems – Intelligent Ride Control, Intelligent Trace Control and Vehicle Dynamics Control – similar to those found on the flagship Nissan Maxima sedan.

Inside, the 2019 Altima interior offers a near-luxury feel in both design and materials – marked by the lightweight, layered and more horizontal “gliding wing” instrument panel and high-contrast colors and trim.

The uplifting interior design also offers a high level of comfort and convenience amenities and connectivity features are offered – including standard 7.0-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display, enhanced NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seat design with dual-density foam and added bolstering for improved holding and support, available perforated leather-appointed seat inserts, remote engine start and new available 8-way driver’s seat with memory.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $23,750 MPG– Up to 28 city / 39 highway.