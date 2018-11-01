The wait is over. The new 2019 Nissan Armada is finally here and it has plenty to offer. The Armada impresses customers in several categories. There’s spacious interior, unmatched style and a fantastic driving performance.

The Nissan Armada offers 8-passenger seating, that’s equipped with a 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine which offers best-in-class standard 390 horsepower. This engine is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Thanks in part to the SUV’s power, the new Armada can also tow up to 8,500 lbs.

With room for so many passengers, drivers will surely want their new Armada to be extremely safe. The 2019 model offers the Rear Door Alert, Intelligent Cruice Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning standard. Other advanced safety features available include the Intelligent Distance Control, Lane Departure Warning/Intelligent Lane Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Back-up Intervention and more.

Now entering its third year, the second-generation Nissan Armada continues to set records. With no signs of this sales momentum slowing down. Armada’s exterior appearance is both powerful and refined. The body features an aggressive stance with bold V-motion front grille and standard LED low-beam headlights with halogen high beams and LED Daytime Running Lights. Other standard features Armada adds to its list of standard equipment across all grade levels for the 2019 model year, include Standard Rear Door Alert (RDA), Standard Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW)

THE NUMBERS: From $46,790 MPG: Up to 14 city / 19 highway