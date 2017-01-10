In the Drivers Seat: 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Without any pun intended, it’s a true fact to say that the new 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is “hell on wheels” and that’s in a good way. It’s the latest in the new line of highly sought after Dodge Muscle Cars. All 2017 Challenger and Charger models feature the newest UConnect infotainment system, with higher levels of smartphone connectivity, faster load times and improves graphics, along with the Hellcat head on the dash, seat backs and rear spoil- er. This system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features. There are plenty of additional features such as a GPS, internet connection, display, Hub, USB ports, and many others. There are 5 seats for adults.

The Hellcat’s engine is the heartbeat of the car. It’s a supercharged 707-HP 6.2L HEMI® SRT Hellcat V8 engine pushes muscle to its very limit, exerting a monstrous 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The Charger SRT® Hellcat features Performance-tuned steering to give the driver good vehicle response and increased ease of maneuverability in tight spaces.

SRT® Hellcat Key Fobs. Owners of the Charger SRT® Hellcat are handed both a red and black key fob at delivery. The black key restricts power to 500 horsepower, while the red key unlocks the full 707 horsepower of the Supercharged 6.2L HEMI® SRT Hellcat V8 engine. The car has the capabilities to go up to 200 mph. A quick revving up of the engine deep and powerful, as if it’s roaring down the highway in surround sound!