In The Driver’s Seat: 2017 FIAT® 124 Spider Lusso

Wouldn't it be nice to end the old year or start the New Year in a brand new 2017 All-New FIAT® 124 Spider Lusso? Whether you're coming or going, heads will definitely turn to get a glimpse of this classic roadster sports car beauty.

But what good is a roadster that doesn’t hug the road? That’s why the FIAT® 124 Spider Lusso features an electric power assist steering system, which delivers a precise steering response optimized to match driver tendencies. The double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension enhances handling and helps improve control. The rear-wheel-drive configuration, nearly 50/50 weight distribution and low center of gravity help maintain a light, agile driving experience.

During this time of year, the interior of the 124 Spider Lusso features heated premium leather-trimmed seats ergonomically designed for a comfortable fit. The steering wheel and shift knob are leather-wrapped, and sleek piano black accents can be found throughout the interior.

The new Fiat is definitely not your daddy’s convertible. It features a manual soft top. No, it’s like this. When driving with the top down and windows wide open, wind is carried high over your head and guided toward the rear. When the top is up, an aluminum header adds to a taut, smooth surface, resulting in a beautiful roofline and excellent sound insulation.

The silver painted 17-inch premium aluminum wheels on the FIAT® 124 Spider Lusso complement the silver finish on the wind- shield surround and roll bar. These wheels are paired with 205/45VR17 three-season performance tires. And even more features come standard, including fog lamps, automatic headlamps and dual chrome finish exhaust tips.

SAFETY & COMFORT COLLECTION

Blind Spot Monitoring System

Rear Cross Path Detection ParkSense® Rear Park Assist System Universal Garage Door Opener Security Alarm

Heated Exterior Mirrors Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

The Numbers: MSRP: From $27,495.

Horsepower: 160 hp MPG: Up to 26 city/ 35 highway