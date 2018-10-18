Advance Financial Donates $25,025 to Best Buddies in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN — Fintech company Advance Financial raised $25,025 for Best Buddies in Tennessee’s Friendship Walk, almost tripling its 2017 contribution and more than doubling its original goal of $12,000.

“One of our company’s core values is giving back to the community, and we were thrilled with our employees’ response to the fundraiser this year. We all had so much fun taking a break from work and participating in the different fundraising activities together,” said Tina Hodges, chief executive and chief experience officer at Advance Financial. “Through our employees’ amazing support, we were named the top fundraiser of Best Buddies Tennessee’s Friendship Walk, an amazing event that raises money to open pathways and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The company’s fundraiser kicked off in August, with employees given the chance to wear t-shirts, hats and jeans to work in exchange for a donation. The company also participated in penny wars and scheduled ice cream and potato bars, pancake breakfasts and hot dog luncheons that employees could participate in by donating. An online silent auction, containing prizes such as a golf outing, Tennessee Titans gear and themed baskets, was also organized. Advance Financial’s charitable arm, the Advance Financial Foundation, matched the money raised by employees.

“Advance Financial has been an amazing supporter of Best Buddies in Tennessee for many years by being one of our Best Buddies Jobs Program employers and walking as a Corporate Team for our annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk,” said Kendyl Ricketts, director of development at Best Buddies in Tennessee. “In 2017, they were our Top Corporate Fundraising team and this year, they went above and beyond anything that we could have ever imagined by raising over $25,000! Best Buddies Tennessee has never had a corporate team raise that much money, and we couldn’t be more thankful for the support of this amazing company.”