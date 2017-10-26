Best Buddies TN Recognizes Advance Financial

NASHVILLE, TN — Best Buddies Tennessee has recognized Nashville-based financial services company Advance Financial with the charity’s Most Money Raised award for a donation of $7,000 from the company and its employees to the Best Buddies Friendship Walk on October 1.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the No. 1 walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The walk plays a key role in funding Best Buddies programs, which are dedicated to one-to-one friendships, leadership development and integrated job opportunities for individuals with IDD.

“Donating money is just one way that our team supports Best Buddies Tennessee, but we realize that it is a crucial component to help the organization succeed,” said Shantrelle Johnson, vice president of corporate citizenship with Advance Financial. “We were happy to pull the money together for the program and are honored to have received the Most Money Raised award. We are especially proud of the big role our team members played in raising these funds.”

In June, Best Buddies Tennessee also presented Advance Financial with the Employer of the Year 2017 award for its support of and participation in the Best Buddies Jobs program. Advance Financial employee and program participant Jarrod Stahl was also presented with the Employee of the Year 2017 award.

“Our work with Best Buddies Tennessee, through fundraising, the Friendship Walk or the Jobs program, is an important element of our community outreach efforts here at Advance Financial,” said Tina Hodges, chief executive and chief experience officer. “We are thrilled to know that we continue to make a difference for this organization and encourage other Nashville businesses to consider working with Best Buddies Tennessee.”

At Advance Financial, supporting the community has long been an essential part of the company’s mission. Leading up to last year’s Best Buddies Friendship Walk, the company organized several creative fundraising campaigns and created the largest corporate team in the history of Best Buddies Tennessee.

“We look forward to future opportunities to support the community with this incredible program,” Hodges added.

Advance Financial, founded in 1996, is a family owned and operated financial center based in Nashville, Tenn. The company currently operates more than 70 locations throughout Tennessee and employs more than 700 local representatives. The company provides wide variety of financial services – including wire transfer, bill payment, unlimited free money orders and FLEX loans. Advance Financial recently earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fifth year in a row.

For more information visit www.af247.com