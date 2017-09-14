When I leave for work in the morning, I make sure I have the essentials and over the years, the list has gotten longer. Keys, wallet, cellphone, glasses, medicine, work id and I am out the door. I am ready to go and no matter what, I have the essentials I need to make it through the day. I am sure you go through the same kind of “body check” daily. Let’s take this a step further. Things can change in an instant and we all need to be prepared when they do. We have seen more severe storms recently and many scientists believe it is a direct result of climate change. We also have unstable governments all over the world with the ability to use nuclear weapons. How will you and your family function if you were faced with lack of access to electricity, food, the internet or any other of the comforts we have become accustomed to? Don’t let storms or other events catch you off guard. Take time to prepare a go pack.

For many of us, building a bunker and filling it with essentials is not feasible. You do not have to spend your last dime on a dooms day that may not come. A go pack is more reasonable and will allow us to handle most things that come our way. It is recommended that you keep the pack in your car because things may change while you are away from home. What is in a Go Pack? First, you may wish to consider a solar powered back pack. Zuoao has a backpack that can charge your cell phone, tablet or camera. It also has a two-liter bladder bag to hold water.

Next, you will want to pack one complete change of clothing and some cash (no twenty-dollar bills until Harriet Tubman is on it) Have a poncho and/or a tarp. You will want $50 to $100 in small bills because ATM and credit card machines may not work. You will also want to include a first aid kit that includes tweezers, scissors and alcohol prep pads. Because of the lack of power, you will want to have a handy flashlight and do not just depend on the light on your phone. You will want to include a blanket and non-perishable food. The food will include tuna and beans or granola bars. You will want to also have a multi-purpose tool. There are multi-tools that include wire cutters, bottle openers, screwdrivers and can openers all in one. These multi-tools are small and will make your lives a lot easier.

Finally, we should have a meet up plan. Make sure your family knows where to meet and who to call. I hate to think we will need these things but as times change we should be prepared. There are many more ways to prepare and we will visit those in the near future. If you have ideas on how to do better and capitalize on your opportunities, please feel free to contact me thomsustainableconsulting@gmail.com. Or you can follow me on Twitter @tcsheff. #Resist #Wordsactionchange