Is Wakanda Possible?

Wakanda is a fictional place seen in the motion picture “Black Panther”. The idea of an African utopia is not new. It is a fantasy land where respect is paid to the environment and the people there are the richest and smartest in the world. We can develop Wakanda-like communities now. In order to get there, we have to focus on the many aspects of our own communities. The decisions we need to make and the habits we must break may be considered painful. But we can get there if we change the way we think. Where do you spend your money? Are you investing in the future or does it seem that money is just going out the window? Do you spend more on rent, utilities and food? Let’s plan and build a legacy for our children. We must be strategic and spend our money on things that support our communities and our future.

According to a report by Neilson (a global measurement and data analytics company) black buying power is a trend not to be ignored. Neilson provided a glimpse into the buying habits of people in our community. Neilson says throughout 2017, popular brands witnessed the power of Black Twitter and the brand impact of socially conscious Black consumers. How about that? We are changing the way brands and marketers speak to our community if they want our business. African Americans are spending $1.2 trillion so these companies have a lot to lose.

Our style and grace cannot be denied. Research shows the African American consumers make purchases based on a “cool factor”. We tend to make purchases that appeal to appearance and style. African Americans have cornered the ethnic hair and beauty market. Black shoppers spend $473 million in total hair care and spent more in personal appearance products. This includes grooming aids and skin care products.

We are more than “cool” and hair care products. We are some of the most creative trendsetters in the world. What if we spent our extra money on saving for a new house? What if we invested our money in stocks or businesses where we owned part of the business? We are more than just churches, hair dressers, barbers, barbeque joints and hot chicken restaurants. We are more than liquor stores and convenience stores. We are owners and executives of banks, insurance agencies, real estate agents, coders, cyber security firms, car dealerships, and health insurance companies. Let’s support one another and create sustainable businesses in our own community. These businesses can be the beginning of our own Wakanda in the 21st century. If you have ideas on how to do better and capitalize on your opportunities, please feel free to contact me thomsustainableconsulting@gmail.com. Or you can follow me on Twitter @tcsheff. #Resist #Wordsactionchange

