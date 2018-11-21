Convention Center Hires Communications Director

NASHVILLE, TN — The Convention Center Authority has hired Renuka Christoph as its Director of Communications. In this role, Christoph will oversee planning, development and implementation of all of the Music City Center’s marketing and communication strategies, both internally and externally.

Christoph brings more than fifteen years of experience within marketing, communications, media relations and graphic design. She most recently served as Communications Consultant for Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she utilized her extensive background within the field.

“I am pleased to have Renuka join our team. She brings a distinctive blend of experience within marketing and communications.” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “Her diverse background and creative vision make her the perfect fit for the position.”

Christoph holds a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a MBA from Tennessee State University.