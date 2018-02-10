Corner To Corner Announces The Academy Nashville’s Spring Cohorts

Nashville, Tenn. – Once again aspiring entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to turn their ideas into something sustainable and thriving, as Corner To Corner announces March 6th, 2018 as the date for The Academy Nashville’s spring cohorts. The Academy Nashville is a ten-week program that equips its participants with the guidance, entrepreneurial support, and the means needed to take action and turn their passion into a business.

This spring will see The Academy Nashville run three simultaneous cohorts at local community centers throughout the city. All three will be held every Tuesday evening at 6 PM for 10 weeks. The course cost a total of $100 to cover the cost of material and students can now reserve their spot for only $25 by visiting www.theacademynashville.org/register

During the program, students will develop and fine-tune their ideas, critically examining each part and determining their next steps through real-time feedback from experienced entrepreneur facilitators. In addition to exploring their own growth as business owners, participants will experience weekly guest speakers who will enrich the conversation by teaching from their own entrepreneurship experiences.

The Academy Nashville was launched in 2016 as collaborative and action-driven way to help small businesses grow. “We know what it feels like to have a dream without a clear path, and a desire for a community of support to get your back,” explained Corner To Corner Cofounder Will Acuff. “Our goal is to give those in the community the tools and support needed to launch a business by learning from each other.”

Students who enroll will be side by side with other entrepreneurs who have the drive and commitment to turn their dream into a business reality. Participants will learn:

· How to sharpen their product to meet the needs of their customers

· How to start small in order to start NOW

· How to choose what kind of legal structure they should have – LLC, S-Corp, etc.

· How to find their bottom line to start making profit

· How to market their business – even without a marketing budget

· And More!

At the end of the program, students are poised to walk away with a plan to see real growth in their business. The 10-week course concludes with a community graduation party where three lucky winners will have the chance to present their business idea for prizes in front of the entire Corner To Corner community.

To show that you have the passion, creativity and hustle to start your own business visit the www.theacademynashville.org today.