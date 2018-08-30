Enterprising Women Names Reynolds to Advisory Board

RALEIGH, NC —Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women magazine, has appointed Nashville’s Sharon Reynolds along with two other business owners to the Enterprising Women Advisory Board. The women business owners have each created distinctive companies that serve their clients and society in meaningful, life-changing ways. As such they support the mission of Enterprising Women as an inspiration for successful women business owners across North America and globally.

“Enterprising Women is proud to welcome Sharon Reynolds to our Advisory Board. She has achieved outstanding track records early in her career, and then built on those accomplishments to make a profound difference in the lives of her customers, clients and community,” said Smiley.

Enterprising Women, the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners, chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women in 185 countries. The organization extends this influence through thought leadership conferences, recognition, online learning and the Enterprising Women Foundation advancing vital mentoring for high school young women.

Sharon W. Reynolds is President/CEO of DevMar Products, LLC, founded in 2007 and distributing environmentally-friendly products, including green cleaning solutions, pathogen protection products, and office solutions, and educating clients and suppliers on topics surrounding healthy workplace initiatives. In 2013, DevMar Products became the sole provider of janitorial supplies and for CoreCivic servicing over 65 facilities throughout the United States. In addition, DevMar partners with Office Depot as a Tier I and Tier II National Office Supplier for Supplier Diversity initiatives.

Reynolds launched DevMar Manufacturing, LLC in 2012 to partner with larger manufacturers to formulate sustainable cleaning and sanitizing solutions to meet the sustainability goals of Fortune 100 and 500 companies. In 2016, DevMar Global Healthcare Solutions, LLC was formed in partnership with Ni-Q, LLC to provide commercially-sterile human donor milk for micro-preemie and premature infants.

Among Reynolds’ recent honors is MBE magazine’s 2018 WBEs Who Rock Award, the nomination to the 2018 Nashville Business 100 Leading Women, the 2017 Women’s Business Enterprise Council South Tier 1 Supplier of the Year, and the 2015 Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year.

She is a graduate of the 2016 SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative for Entrepreneurs, and was selected by WBEC South as the WBE Spotlight Company in 2014 and as a finalist in the 2014 Small Business Awards. In October 2013 Sharon was a WBENC scholarship recipient and attended the Tuck Business School WBENC Executive program at IBM.

Among DevMar Products’ many awards has been the WIPP Business Leadership – “External Communications” award, and the NEXT 50 Companies to Watch by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Entrepreneur Center.

Reynolds serves on the Board of Directors for Nashville’s Second Harvest Food Bank and the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South in New Orleans, a Regional Partner of WBENC National. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with honors from the University of Phoenix, and is a graduate of the Tennessee State University’s Executive MBA Program. She and her husband DeMarco are parents of two adult sons and a granddaughter, and reside in Brentwood, Tennessee. https://devmarproducts.com/