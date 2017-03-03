Dow Closes High After Trump’s Speech to Congress

President Donald Trump addressed Congress Tuesday night for the first time since the start of his term. While Trump’s speech was widely praised for its positive tone it lacked specifics about deregulation and tax reform. Still Trump delivering a speech in a presidential manner seems to have had a positive effect on Wall Street investors. According to CNN after Trump addressed Congress the Dow Jones soared over 300 points.

With immigration being Trump’s primary concern since his entrance into office he did discuss his plans for building a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border as well as his ban of travel from seven Muslim dominated nations. “I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation’s security, and to restore respect for our laws,” he said.

Yet there was a focus on the economy as he spoke. During his speech Trump emphasized to Americans if they want better they must implement the idea of, “Buy American, Hire American.”