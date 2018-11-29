First Tennessee Bank’s Walker Wins Awards

MEMPHIS, TN — First Tennessee Bank, a member of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies is proud to announce Executive VP, Director of Affinity Strategy, Lynne Walker won Gold in the Female Executive of the Year Award (employees 2500+) Consumer Services category and Silver in the Female Executive of the Year Award Business Services category at the 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Walker is a career banker who knows the business of banking and the importance of great customer experience. Two years into her role leading the affinity strategy, Walker has helped increase the percentage of women and people of color in the top three salary levels by 19.5%.

Over 1500 nominations were received from organizations and individuals in 33 nations including: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, China and Vietnam. Winners and finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals around the world, organized in five juries.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business presentation was broadcast live worldwide and are widely considered to be one of the world’s premier business awards.

