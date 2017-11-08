The Hammonds Group, Inc. Announces Real Estate Appraisal Services Division

Nashville, Tenn. – Corey Hammonds, Founder and CEO of The Hammonds Group, Inc. (THG) is proud to announce that THG has started a full service real estate appraisal and consulting division specializing in the valuation of both residential and commercial properties. Hammonds is currently one of the youngest African-American Certified General Appraiser in the state of Tennessee and THG is one of few minority owned firms that offers both brokerage and appraisal services.

Over the past few years THG has been a top resource for neighborhood homebuyers and sellers in the Nashville area. By staying abreast of market conditions Hammonds and his team of real estate professionals have continued to provide results with brokerage and management.

“It was only a natural progression of the company to add appraisals to the list of services offered to THG clients. The goal has always been to be an all-inclusive real estate solutions company,” explained Hammonds. “We want to be the industry leader in real estate development, investments, sales, and appraisals.”

With years of experience in real estate and now as licensed appraisers, THG possess the education and competence to give their clients the level of credible real estate value opinions that banks and national lending institutions need for commercial and residential real estate loans. This allows the company to take on a variety of property types.

To help differentiate THG’s real estate appraisals services Hammonds has built a new website www.HammondsAppraisal.com that will provide streamlined services for existing as well as potential new clients. THG also provides their staff with technology integration that will allow for efficient daily operations. “Our firm combines a focus on customer service with the utilization of technology to provide clients with the highest quality and fastest delivery times in the market,” said Hammonds. “We are committed to providing dependable and accurate appraisals throughout Davidson and surrounding counties.”