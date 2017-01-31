Hudson Group And Music City Beer Co. Celebrate Grand Opening Of Music City Beer & Spirits At BNA

Music City Beer & Spirits Store, Operated by Hudson Group, Becomes the First Airport Retailer in Tennessee to Offer Takeaway, Tennessee-Made Alcohol

NEW YORK, January 31, 2016 – Today, Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in North America and a wholly owned subsidary of Dufry AG, celebrated the grand opening of the Music City Beer & Spirits in the heart of Nashville International Airport (BNA). Located in concourse C, Music City Beer & Spirits serves as the first specialty retail location in a Tennessee airport to sell takeaway alcohol, a major step for the state’s flourishing craft beer, wine, and distillery industry. Music City Beer & Spirits also serves as the first Hudson Group location in North America to sell craft beer as a takeaway gift.

During the grand opening event, airport and Hudson Group executives were joined by American Country Artist Phil Vassar, Singer and Songwriter Shawn Lacy, Alum of NBC’s “The Voice” Adley Stump, and Music City Beer Co.’s CEO Amy Millslagle.

Music City Beer & Spirits will sell commemorative Music City Light craft beer takeaway six packs – available only at BNA – and souvenir merchandise including t-shirts, magnets, bottle openers, hats, shot glasses, guitar picks, koozies, and more. Nashville visitors can also purchase Tenessee’s-own first craft vodka, Pickers Vodka, and Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream at the location. The first commemorative Music City Light six pack features country superstar Phil Vassar and highlights his new album, American Soul.

While the beer can be purchased throughout Nashville, the BNA store currently serves as the only location for commemorative boxes and merchandise. Additional commemorative boxes celebrating artists and Nashville landmarks will be unveiled every few months.

The store brings a Downtown Nashville-vibe to the airport for on-the-go travelers, with live-streamed music, music videos, interviews with Nashville’s biggest stars, and interactive live-music event calendars .The opening comes on the heels of the passage of a new law allowing Tennessee airports to sell beer, wine, and spirits for retail, not just for on-premise consumption. The law also requires the beer and spirits sold for retail be Tennessee–made

In 2016, 12.9 million passengers flew out of BNA, setting a new all-time passenger record for the calendar year.

“Given the tremendous growth in passenger traffic, it was the perfect time to bring local craft beer and spirits into the airport corridor – and allow travelers to bring Music City Light beer and Pickers Vodka, the local taste of Nashville, home to their final destinations,” says Millslagle.

“As a proud partner of Nashville International Airport for the past decade, the Hudson Group is excited to offer a new and improved shopping destination with the addition of Music City Beer & Spirits,” says Joseph DiDomizio, CEO of Hudson Group. “The newly designed space, bold displays, and variety of product offerings celebrate the diversity of our stores and local market offerings.”

“We are delighted to welcome Music City Beer and Spirits to Nashville International Airport as our first takeaway beer and liquor retailer,” said Rob Wigington, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO. “Our goal at BNA is to be reflective of the city we serve whether that be local food and craft beer or live music throughout the terminal. This new concept is another way for visitors to our city to take Music City with them wherever they go.”

Music City Light is currently in numerous Nashville restaurants and bars including Losers & Winners, Tootsies, The Stage, Tin Roof, Gaylord attractions, Bridgestone Arena, and Frugal MacDoogals.