Legacy Miami Salutes Black Business Leaders

Former Nashvillian Connie Kinnard Named Corporate Executive of the Year

HOLLYWOOD, FL — Honor. Service. Esteem. These are just three of the qualities that emanate from Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida magazines’ 2018 classes of the “50 Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders.” The honorees are profiled in the publication’s Power issues inserted in the Miami Herald and Sun-Sentinel. The awardees will be formally highlighted at an all-star awards gala scheduled for June 2, at the Miami Airport Hilton (5150 Blue Lagoon Drive in Miami). The cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. and the gala starts at 8 p.m. Themed Wakanda Comes to South Florida the formal occasion encourages African attire. Tickets are $175.

“We’ve honored hundreds Black business leaders throughout the years. This proves that the Black tradition of excellence and service is vibrant and thriving,” said Dexter A. Bridgeman, president and CEO of MIA Media Group, LLC. “Legacy is a platform designed to highlight the best and brightest professionals in our community. Their dedication to excellence in industry and service is an inspiration to all.”

Honorees include Palm Beach County’s first Black school superintendent, various municipal commissioners, physicians, corporate executives, and not-for-profit leaders. These individuals 2of 3 reflect South Florida’s diverse economic, cultural, and vocational richness. Their professional accomplishments notwithstanding, these recipients are more impressive because of their commitment to serving others.

“Black people of influence and power run the gamut in terms of age, position, and talent,” said Russell Motley, editor-in-chief of Legacy Miami and South Florida magazines. “Everyone honored in these issues have their own story of struggle and success. If you happen to see them around South Florida, I’m certain you could steal a few minutes from schedules to learn how to position yourself for greatness.”

MIAMI SPECIAL HONOREES:

Trailblazer of the Year: Honorable Andrea Jackson, Vice Mayor of North Bay Village

Community Citizenship Award: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Corporate Citizenship Award: Knight Foundation

Educator of the Year: Honorable Steve Gallon, III, Ed.D., Miami-Dade County School Board Member

Business of the Year: CrabMan 305

Business Person of the Year: Andrea Trowers, M.D., Dr. Andrea Trowers Dermatology

Corporate Executive of the Year: Former Nashvillian Connie Kinnard, Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

Public Official of the Year: Honorable Shevrin D. Jones, State Representative, Florida House District 101

Legacy congratulates the honorees for being recognized as the 50 Most Powerful Black Professionals in Business and Industry in 2018.