Advance Financial to Hold First Annual Statewide Day of Service on May 8

To show its support of and boost its involvement in the communities it serves, local financial services company Advance Financial will hold its first annual, company-wide Day of Service this Tuesday, May 8 across Tennessee.

In coordination with Hands On Nashville, select employees will volunteer in Chattanooga, the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Jackson and here in Nashville at non-profits such as Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee, YWCA of Knoxville, Special Olympics, Nashville Food Project and Nashville Public Library.