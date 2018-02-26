Attorney Richard Mason Elected as Citizens Bank New Chairman of the Board

Nashville, TN — Citizens Savings Bank & Trust has appointed Healthcare Executive and Attorney Richard Manson as Chairman of the Board following the retirement of esteemed Chairman Dr. T.B. Boyd III. The Chairman of the Board provides leadership for the effective governance of the bank and provides guidance for the accountability to shareholders, regulators and other stakeholders.

Attorney Manson has an abundance of international experience, and a wealth of knowledge in understanding the markets and cultures throughout North America, Asia and Africa. “I have been a member of this board for a number years and I’m honored to have been selected to serve as chairman,” explained Attorney Manson. “I am succeeding Dr. T B Boyd who served for over 40 years and I look forward to making sure that the vision for the bank continues from its original founders.”

Dr. T. B. Boyd III is now Chairman Emeritus

Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Attorney Manson is a corporate leader who builds and brokers relationships to create profitable, lasting and mutually beneficial business partnerships. He earned his B.A. degree in History from Fisk University and was the recipient of the prestigious Thomas J. Watson Fellow to study abroad. Attorney Manson holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.

For nearly 25 years Attorney Manson has served on the board for Citizens Bank, establishing himself as an important part of the organization. “I am extremely pleased to have a person of Attorney Manson’s caliber to serve as Chairman of Citizens Bank. Chairman Manson became a member of the Board in 1994 and has a true commitment to the Bank,” said Bank President Dr. Deborah A. Cole. “Manson brings his legal knowledge, experience as a Board member, commitment to the community and a vast degree of management expertise to the position and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with him in this capacity.”

As Nashville continues to celebrate Black History Month the new Chairman of the Board believes it is important to recognize the history of this financial institution. Founded in 1904 as the One Cent Savings Bank, now Citizens Savings Bank & Trust, became the first minority-owned bank in Tennessee. “Citizens Bank has served the Nashville community in many ways and is now positioning itself to embrace its role as one of the original community bank.” Attorney Manson continued, “while the banking industry is expanding here we will continue to provide our unique services to a unique demographic. This new commitment to Nashville is needed now more than ever.”