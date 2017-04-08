The Monica Davis List: 14 Common Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

FAIRFAX, Va., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Many men and women are leaving the 9 to 5 routine to start their own businesses. They’re trading rush hour traffic for a new dream.

Instead of struggling up a corporate ladder, these people are realizing that the skills they use to benefit employers can actually help them build their own empires.

But to succeed, an aspiring entrepreneur must possess several key characteristics, says Monica Davis, CEO of Atela Productions, Inc. Atela Productions works closely with successful entrepreneurs within the media industry, and communicates their winning strategies with hundreds of other entrepreneurs through its flagship publication, Exceptional People Magazine.

“Our monthly success stories and contact with our readership has revealed distinct 14 traits that super successful people possess,” Davis says.

“These are the 14 traits that help them become effective leaders and recognized experts in their industries,” she continues, “even going on to lead Fortune 500 companies.”

How many of these qualities do you possess?

The 14 Common Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

1. They are visionaries. They see well beyond what’s happening today, and they seek to impact the future.

2. They know their “Why”. They understand that without a purpose (their “Why”) their work and accomplishments won’t seem fulfilling. Successful entrepreneurs know and fully embrace their own root motivation behind their goals.

3. They network. They establish relationships with people who can help them build their network and net worth. They find people who believe in them, can help them reach their goals, and can connect them with the right people.

4. They have a support team. They rally a group of qualified people who can help them overcome their weaknesses by implementing tasks that are beyond their understanding or ability.

5. They invest in themselves. They are always learning new skills to help grow their companies, to maintain a competitive edge, and to stay current on industry developments.

Many men and women who punch the daily 9 to 5 clock feel their work has little meaning. They often feel they’re not recognized for their work, and that they lack the power to succeed in their careers.

