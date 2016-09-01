Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce Business Profile: Patrycya King Williams

Patrycya King Williams was born and raised in Nashville, TN into an iconic music family. Patrycya began reading music and playing instruments at a young age. Excelling as she always does, she became a section leader by 9th grade and a proud member of Whites Creek High School Band of Distinction and an Aristocrat at Tennessee State University.

Patrycya joined a fortune 500 company and used her corporate expertise as a Marketing and Public Relations Manager as a catalyst in build- ing her own company. President and CEO of PK Williams Enterprises, Patrycya is a brand builder, relationship cultivator and event planning visionary.

In January 2010, Patrycya took on her first Independent Artist as a Marketing and Public Relations Manager. Within a year, Patrycya also became the Personal, Busi- ness and Tour Manager for that same artist. She is instrumental in creating opportunities through brand development, planning/execution of tours, securing speaking engagements, creating extensive marketing proposals, brand building for small business owners/non profits and for profits companies. Patrycya AKA ”The Relationship Cultivator” uses her niche for networking along with nearly two decades of experience in the Music/ Entertainment Industry to afford longevity and fruition for each of her clients.

Patrycya is dedicated to her community and is an advocate for people with Sickle Cell Disease. Mrs. Williams has held two music benefit concerts, “Sing For Sickle Cell” over the last several years, raising money and bringing awareness. Sickle Cell hits home for Patrycya as her daughter is a trait carrier. Mrs. Williams serves on the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee Advisory Council and the Breaking The Sickle Cell Cycle board. She is a member of NABFEME, WSAATL, Black Diamonds Inc. and was a member of Jack and Jill of America.

Contact Patrycya on Facebook or Instagram at PKWilliamsEnterprises, or by website at www.PKWilliamsEnterprises.com