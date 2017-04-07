Nashville Chamber To Host Annual Luncheon On South Nashville Development

Event Will Promote South Nashville As An Area With Great Economic Development Opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 6, 2017) – The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber South Economic Development Luncheon on Tuesday, April 11.

Since 2009, the Nashville Chamber has invited brokers, developers, builders, commercial real estate agents, and South Nashville Metro Council members and business leaders to this luncheon to discuss economic opportunity and development in South Nashville.

Focusing specifically on ZIP codes 37211 and 37013, this event will be an opportunity for members of the South Nashville community to establish and execute a lucrative plan for the area.

As Nashville continues to grow, the Chamber wants to ensure that South Nashville is included in the city’s expansion.

WHO:

Mayor Megan Barry

Danny Butler, general manager, Nashville Predators Ford Ice Center

Ben Freeland, owner, Freeland Chevrolet

Angela Goddard, executive director, Joe C. Davis Foundation

Steve Heckle, vice president of risk management, LKQ

Tim Netsch, assistant director, Planning Division of Metro Nashville Parks Department

Courtney Ross, chief economic diversity officer, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Ralph Schulz, president and CEO, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

WHAT:

Chamber South Economic Development Luncheon

WHEN:

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Tuesday, April 11

WHERE:

Nashville Predators Ford Ice Center

5264 Hickory Hollow Place

Antioch, TN 37013