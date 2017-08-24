“Black Music Honors” Event Held at TPAC

By Janice Malone

NASHVILLE, TN — Last Friday night some of the biggest stars in R&B/pop music were shining brightly at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). Century City Productions paid tribute to performers who’ve become household names with fans around the world. These legendary African American artists have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African American culture. Before the festivities began, the honorees walked the Red Carpet for photo-ops with the media and their loyal fans.

The two-hour event was hosted by Rickey Smiley, television and radio personality and Grammy Award-winner and actress LeToya Luckett. The show is set to air on broadcast syndication, Sept. 2-30, 2017 and on Bounce TV, Tuesday, October 10, at 7 p.m. (ET).

The Jacksons, Donnie McClurkin, Slick Rick, Guy, Oleta Adams and Jody Watley, were just a few of the many names who were honored. Stellar

Awards and Grammy® Award-winner Donnie McClurkin, received the Gospel Music Icon Award; the R&B group Guy, creators of the New Jack Swing sound, was given the R&B Soul Music Icon Award; Grammy® nominated rapper Slick Rick was presented with the Hip Hop/Rap Music Icon Award, Grammy® nominated-singer Oleta Adams received the Legends Award and Grammy® Award-winner Jody Watley was recognized with the Crossover Music Icon Award.