Taped in Nashville on Friday, August 18th, Black Music Honors, hosted by Rickey Smiley and LeToya Luckett, is an evening full of memorable performances and speeches.

Tune in, starting tomorrow, to enjoy tributes to The Jacksons, Donnie McClurkin, Oleta Adams, Jody Watley, Guy and Slick Rick. Special appearances by the Jacksons, Jonathan Butler, Marvin Winans, Avery Sunshine, Leela James and many more.

All air dates available at www.blackmusichonors.com.