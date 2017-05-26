Community Calendar

June 2

SCORE Nashville Fashion Symposium. The Nashville Fashion Industry has experienced phenomenal growth over the past five years and has the potential to double in the coming eight to ten years to reach over nine billion dollars in total economic impact. Join us to learn how to become part of this growth in the fashion industry. LOCATION: Tennessee Bankers Association – 211 Athens Way, Nashville, TIME: 9 am – 12 noon. Contact: (615) 310-6784.

June 3

2nd Annual Music City Hip Hop Awards. This event honors the best in Nashville’s R&B and hip hop talent. Red Carpet starts at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm. After party will follow. LOCATION: LimeLight Club, 201 Woodland St. Nashville. http://www.musiccityhiphopawards.com

Classic Looney Tunes Characters at the Belcourt. We grew up with them and loved and laughed with the zany and wonderful classic Looney Tunes characters. These shorts will be screened on 35mm. Catch Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Pepe Le Pew and the whole gang for Saturday morning cartoons at the Belcourt. Starts at 10am at the Belcourt Theatre 2102 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville.

Passing for White. Researching the Invisible Color Line. Vanderbilt professor and author, Daniel Sharfstein, shares his work on African American families who passed for white. In his book, The Invisible Line: Three American Families and the Secret Journey from Black to White, Free event, 9:30-11 am. LOCATION: Nashville Downtown Public Library. https://aahgsnashville.org

June 14

Neil deGrasse Tyson | An Astrophysicist Goes to The Movies. The acclaimed astrophysicist takes us to the movies with an evening of fun entertaining and educational review of some of our favorite science movies from Star Wars to Frozen, along with some of today’s latest science films. LOCATION: TPAC – Andrew Jackson Hall – 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, starting at 8 pm. https://patron.tpac.org/events/detail/neil-degrasse-tyson-2017-tpac

June 17

Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival. The 17th Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival is a celebration of music and culture. The Saturday event features a main stage in the Bicentennial Mall amphitheater, along with vendors, food trucks, a customized Children’s Pavilion, and much more. Festival-goers can enjoy tunes of jazz, blues and R&B from local artists and national headliners. Doors open at 2pm. Show starts at: 3pm. FREE Children’s Pavilion from Noon – 3pm. Contact: (615) 726-5867.

June 17 – 18

Nashville Bead Show–Join us at The Fairgrounds Nashville from 10am-5pm to shop beads from around the world. Our exhibitors will have the ultimate selection of gemstones, chain, and so much more. Come shop the best of the best, East Coast’s #1 Bead Show!! Contact: (888) 729-6904. TIME: 10am – 5pm.

June 19 – 23

‘I See Me: A Film Seminar for Black Teen Boys.’ I See Me: A Film Seminar for Black Teen Boys spotlights high-quality films about the Black male experience. This weeklong seminar invites 7th, 8th and 9th grade African American boys to bring their own experiences and points of view to the discussion. The seminar will explore important social, cultural, and educational issues raised in each film while teaching visual literacy and cinematic concepts. TIME: 10 am- 2 pm. FREE event. Lunch/refreshments are provided, but students must apply to be selected. Seminar applications are now online at www.belcourt.org/i-see-me